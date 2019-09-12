Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

Since Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.49 N/A -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average price target of $78.17, and a 74.92% upside potential. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $31.8, with potential upside of 542.42%. Based on the results given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 37% respectively. Insiders owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.