Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.86 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus target price is $78.17, while its potential upside is 99.46%. Competitively the consensus target price of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 43.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.