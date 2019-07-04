Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.91 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.59% and an $79.17 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.88, while its potential upside is 17.21%. Based on the data given earlier, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 60.7%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.