Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.45 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential is 88.41% at a $78.17 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 31.09%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.