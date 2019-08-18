Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 86 8.95 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target is $78.17, while its potential upside is 99.31%. Competitively the consensus price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, which is potential 49.86% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.