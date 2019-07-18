Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.95 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Agenus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.91% and an $79.17 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 97.63%. Based on the results shown earlier, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.9% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.