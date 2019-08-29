Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 106.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $78.17. On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential upside is 16.11% and its average price target is $0.4. Based on the data delivered earlier, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Advaxis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 39.2%. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.