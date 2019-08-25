Biogeninc. (BIIB) Holder Tirschwell & Loewy Lowered Its Stake by $517,312 as Valuation Rose; Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $965,200 as Valuation Declined

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Biogeninc. (BIIB) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 63,141 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, down from 65,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Biogeninc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.58M, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 2.44M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,986 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 4,449 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 5,340 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. 6,368 were reported by Oracle Mngmt. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,817 shares. Twin Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,964 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.99% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 54,000 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 33,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt stated it has 217,517 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability holds 15,684 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 161,097 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 14,184 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 7,327 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $596,099 activity. Hairford Matthew V also bought $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. On Monday, August 5 the insider Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400. $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Lancaster David E. Another trade for 3,584 shares valued at $49,961 was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. $22,425 worth of stock was bought by Macalik Robert T on Thursday, August 8.

