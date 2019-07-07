Biogen (Put) (BIIB) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed Stake by $4.39 Million; Vision Capital Management Raised United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $620,490

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.57M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (Put) (BIIB) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FedEx Dumps Amazon Before Amazon Dumps It – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Launches First-of-its-Kind Women Exporters Program Workshops in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why FedEx and Amazon Are Breaking Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invests holds 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,885 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 194,730 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bb&T reported 258,889 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 20,416 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 208,741 shares. Assetmark accumulated 3,054 shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc accumulated 31,167 shares. 1,958 are owned by Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Impala Asset Management reported 29,188 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chilton Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 5,922 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biogen announces European label update for SPINRAZA (nusinersen) which includes longer-term data across a broad range of ages and types of Spinal Muscular Atrophy – GlobeNewswire” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NITE, BIIB: Nightstar Therapeutics Stock Soars on Biogen Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Biogen a Bad-News Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene’s Filing for Ozanimod Accepted for Review in US/EU – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HIIQ, BIIB, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai owns 2,397 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 143,451 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,077 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Security National Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 176 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 1,415 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Ag has 0.21% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 21,065 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2,139 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs holds 1.23% or 233,682 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Management has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% or 39,366 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 23,423 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.12% or 315,840 shares. Tobam invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 0.25% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 679,600 shares to 872,300 shares, valued at $22.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 212,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.