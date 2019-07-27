Biogen (Put) (BIIB) Holding Held by Credit Suisse Ag; Altai Capital Management LP Upped Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holding by $435,672; Stock Price Rose

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Put) (BIIB) by 608.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 40,311 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 0.17% or 1.23M shares. Verition Fund Ltd Co stated it has 3,152 shares. Private Company Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,584 shares. Schroder Mgmt reported 393,945 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Management has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,044 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank owns 4,207 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Management Lc owns 1,580 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 951,588 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 2,397 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Choate Inv Advisors owns 1,769 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 1,386 shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 34,338 shares stake.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 406,250 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $53.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 87,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,549 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (Call) (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen’s Spinraza shows long-term effect in mid-stage SMA study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.