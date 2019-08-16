Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 257 2.98 N/A 27.00 8.81 Pfizer Inc. 42 3.55 N/A 1.81 21.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biogen Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Pfizer Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Biogen Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Biogen Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pfizer Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5% Pfizer Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Biogen Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfizer Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biogen Inc. Its rival Pfizer Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Biogen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfizer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Biogen Inc. and Pfizer Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 Pfizer Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Biogen Inc. is $270.84, with potential upside of 18.98%. Pfizer Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.67 consensus price target and a 41.15% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Pfizer Inc. appears more favorable than Biogen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biogen Inc. and Pfizer Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 74.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of Biogen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pfizer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% Pfizer Inc. -9.44% -11.26% -4.73% -6.59% 0.65% -11.02%

For the past year Biogen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pfizer Inc.

Summary

Biogen Inc. beats Pfizer Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.