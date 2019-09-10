Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

We are contrasting Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 244 2.98 N/A 27.00 8.81 Johnson & Johnson 136 4.20 N/A 6.03 21.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Johnson & Johnson has lower revenue and earnings than Biogen Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Biogen Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Johnson & Johnson, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5% Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Biogen Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Johnson & Johnson’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biogen Inc. are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Johnson & Johnson’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Biogen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Johnson & Johnson.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Biogen Inc. and Johnson & Johnson can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60

$270.84 is Biogen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.49%. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson’s average price target is $148.8, while its potential upside is 15.22%. The results provided earlier shows that Biogen Inc. appears more favorable than Johnson & Johnson, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Biogen Inc. shares and 69.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares. 0.1% are Biogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91%

For the past year Biogen Inc. has -20.97% weaker performance while Johnson & Johnson has 0.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Biogen Inc. beats Johnson & Johnson.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.