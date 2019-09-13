Biogen Inc. (BIIB) At $232.31 Forms Bottom; Atmos Energy (ATO) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 4.17% above currents $109.44 stock price. Atmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) formed multiple bottom with $225.34 target or 3.00% below today’s $232.31 share price. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has $42.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.31. About 1.95M shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 961 shares. 2,799 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Bogle Invest Management L P De holds 55,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 52,629 shares. Spark Invest Ltd holds 40,200 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd has 10 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 0.07% or 26,500 shares. Shelton Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 20,666 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Park Avenue Limited Liability Company owns 903 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 5,525 shares. The California-based Whittier Com has invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.59% above currents $232.31 stock price. Biogen Inc had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.05 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.94 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.69 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

