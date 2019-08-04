Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Comparing side by side

Both Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 262 3.18 N/A 27.00 8.81 ProPhase Labs Inc. 3 1.97 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biogen Inc. and ProPhase Labs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biogen Inc. and ProPhase Labs Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5% ProPhase Labs Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -14%

Risk and Volatility

Biogen Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. ProPhase Labs Inc. has a -0.04 beta and it is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biogen Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, ProPhase Labs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. ProPhase Labs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biogen Inc. and ProPhase Labs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 ProPhase Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.79% for Biogen Inc. with consensus price target of $270.84.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Biogen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of ProPhase Labs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Biogen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are ProPhase Labs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% ProPhase Labs Inc. -1.46% -3.33% -32.33% -32.56% -27.59% -30.42%

For the past year Biogen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProPhase Labs Inc.

Summary

Biogen Inc. beats ProPhase Labs Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of homeopathic and health care products to general public in the United States. The company also engages in the research and development of over-the-counter drugs and natural base health products with supplements, personal care, and cosmeceutical products. It offers Cold-EEZE cold remedy zinc gluconate lozenges that reduces the duration and severity of symptoms of the common cold; and non-lozenge forms of its proprietary zinc gluconate formulation, including Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Gummies, and Cold-EEZE cold remedy oral spray. The companyÂ’s Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts product line consists of Cold-EEZE Daytime/Nighttime QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Plus Immune Support + Energy QuickMelts, and Cold-EEZE Plus Multi-Symptom QuickMelts. It also offers Cold-EEZE Multi-Symptom Relief for cold and flu lozenge; Cold-EEZE Daytime and Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief in liquid form for adults and children; and Cold-EEZE Natural Allergy Relief caplets for indoor and outdoor allergies, as well as Cold-EEZE Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief for Cold and Flu QuickMelts. In addition, the company provides organic cough drops and a vitamin C supplement; and contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties, as well as produces private label lozenge products for retail customers. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.