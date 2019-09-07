Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 246 2.94 N/A 27.00 8.81 Novartis AG 86 3.85 N/A 2.91 31.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biogen Inc. and Novartis AG. Novartis AG is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Biogen Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Biogen Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis AG, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biogen Inc. and Novartis AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5% Novartis AG 0.00% 17.8% 8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Biogen Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Novartis AG’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biogen Inc. are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Novartis AG’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Biogen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novartis AG.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Biogen Inc. and Novartis AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 Novartis AG 0 0 0 0.00

Biogen Inc.’s upside potential is 20.60% at a $270.84 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biogen Inc. and Novartis AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 12.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Biogen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.3% of Novartis AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% Novartis AG -1.86% -0.3% 11.81% 19.34% 22.04% 19.15%

For the past year Biogen Inc. had bearish trend while Novartis AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Biogen Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Novartis AG.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.