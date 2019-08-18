Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Comparing side by side

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 256 3.04 N/A 27.00 8.81 Hutchison China MediTech Limited 26 12.65 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Biogen Inc. and Hutchison China MediTech Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Biogen Inc. has a consensus target price of $270.84, and a 16.90% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biogen Inc. and Hutchison China MediTech Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 18.31%. About 0.1% of Biogen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hutchison China MediTech Limited has 6.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 1.55% -4.87% -29.33% -7.23% -36.11% -9.44%

For the past year Biogen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

Summary

Biogen Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.