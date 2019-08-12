Biogen Idec (BIIB) Shares Rose While Old Dominion Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.40 Million; Torray Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Shares Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 14,960 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 21,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $230.99. About 816,799 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 13.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,257 shares to 8,358 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt Ltd owns 19,309 shares. Gmt reported 370,660 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 213,760 shares. Cap Advsr Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 6,397 shares. 1,030 were reported by Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 1,244 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.65% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 1,771 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tobam has 0.59% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 49,661 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 1.79% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 8.59 million shares. New York-based Canandaigua Bankshares Tru has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 61,000 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares to 382,580 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).