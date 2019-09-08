Biogen Idec (BIIB) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Position; As Semgroup (SEMG) Shares Declined, Shapiro Capital Management Raised Holding by $5.12 Billion

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 977,904 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 347,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.93 billion, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 455,473 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 277,841 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $98.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,501 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 27,947 shares. Art Lc owns 31,210 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 125,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 7.15M shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 17,041 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 96,724 shares. Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 121,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Management Lc invested 2.95% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 620,363 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 790,490 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co owns 32,387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 8,025 shares. Regions Corporation stated it has 500 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31 million shares, valued at $584.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 601,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.