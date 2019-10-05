Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Price Rose While Swedbank Has Raised by $6.54 Million Its Holding; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Declined, Quantum Capital Management Cut by $7.84 Million Its Stake

Swedbank increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 28,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 156,323 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.56M, up from 128,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.03 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 495,167 shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $137.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property G (NYSE:SPG) by 57,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,658 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding accumulated 169,571 shares. Lpl Ltd Com stated it has 33,957 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tobam accumulated 1.53% or 117,561 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Company holds 0.68% or 61,503 shares in its portfolio. Oracle Investment reported 6,368 shares stake. Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,167 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 5,409 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,974 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 1,276 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Glenmede Trust Na has 635,479 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,398 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp invested in 0.02% or 254,141 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 12,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Lc Nj holds 3.42% or 540,272 shares in its portfolio. 36,745 were reported by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Hallmark Capital Management holds 409,712 shares. Miles, Iowa-based fund reported 7,821 shares. 62,747 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Nordea Investment Management invested in 0.31% or 5.29 million shares. 22,850 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has 16,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.41% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Parkside Bancorp holds 2,684 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Ne invested 1.28% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 100 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

