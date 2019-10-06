Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder West Oak Capital Trimmed Stake; Verity Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.22 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 14,725 shares to 37,768 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 17,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,627 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Outlook: Q2 Earnings, iPhone Sales & Services Growth – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple easing third-party app restrictions – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock heads for 4th straight gain to 11-month high – Live Trading News” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Invest Management Ltd holds 360,369 shares. 6,665 were accumulated by Aspen Invest. Whitnell & has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott stated it has 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.19% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 1.49% stake. Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,984 shares. First Fincl Bank holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 185,548 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 85,027 shares stake. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,001 shares. 24,099 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Elm Ltd holds 12,401 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Sage Fin accumulated 0% or 123 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ten years later, where are the Bay State’s top biopharma leaders now? – Boston Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Demonstrate Biogen’s Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBB, CELG, BIIB, GILD: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 6.80 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.