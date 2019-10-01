Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder West Oak Capital Decreased Its Holding; Needham Investment Management Cut Formfactor (FORM) Position by $2.18 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 102,466 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $225.88. About 813,842 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 27,467 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 15,063 are owned by Cullinan Assocs. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.1% or 90,434 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 18,140 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 463,714 shares stake. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 981 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.04% or 1,250 shares. 1.73 million were reported by Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Tudor Et Al owns 33,437 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 169,792 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 2,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,025 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 75 shares. Mason Street Llc has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.85 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03 million for 29.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hong Kong school students form human chain after weekend of protests – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K Aldeyra Therapeutics, For: Sep 24 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Medicines Company Is Up 161% Year to Date, but Here’s a Better Way to Play the Drugmaker’s Success – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 25-NSE Hunter Maritime Acquisit Filed by: The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.