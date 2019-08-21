Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Kb Financial Group (KB) Position

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 384 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 7,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $232.47. About 496,315 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 90,045 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.37 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Na owns 5,663 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc owns 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,838 shares. Caprock Group invested in 3,236 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 49,394 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,246 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 107,758 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Everence Management has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Korea Invest holds 176,803 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 681,074 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 388 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adirondack Tru reported 50 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Com invested in 1.5% or 15,684 shares.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Mkt (GMM) by 12,282 shares to 161,431 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.