Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Stake by $560,736; American International Group Has Increased Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $503,972

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by 69.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 2,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,044 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $236.37. About 1.31M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,103 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, up from 153,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 921,030 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 18/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sprott reported 0.77% stake. Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jnba Finance Advsr stated it has 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oak Oh invested in 23,903 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Bank Of America De accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,417 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oppenheimer And invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Associated Banc stated it has 6,450 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 118 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware stated it has 11,746 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Financial Bank holds 0.41% or 1,454 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biogen Completes Acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics for Approximately $800 Million – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Spinraza Drives Sales – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen completes Nightstar buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 89,234 shares to 114,970 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 191,843 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,925 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 973,478 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 3.46 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 37,179 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 1.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 12,400 shares. Sei Investments invested in 148,227 shares. Interest Ca invested 0.85% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mackenzie owns 1.06 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 15,968 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca reported 2.00M shares stake. Interest Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Paradigm Asset Co Ltd reported 600 shares stake.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: YELP, CME, COST – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cboe Global (CBOE) Posts Strong May Volumes, Shares Gain – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, ROK, CME – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Breaks $10,000: Here’s Why The World’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency Could Surge to New All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 116,239 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,486 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).