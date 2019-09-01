Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder Colony Group Upped Stake; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed Stake by $432,536

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 188.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2,815 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, up from 977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 4,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 77,963 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 82,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54,345 shares to 659,492 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 56,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Long Short Equity Etf (FTLS) by 114,283 shares to 423,695 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 26,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

