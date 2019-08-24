Biogen Common Stock (BIIB) Holder Jackson Square Partners Has Trimmed Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Wintergreen Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.62 Million

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Common Stock (BIIB) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 597,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.97 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 136,470 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $99.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd Com by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 527 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt invested in 5,335 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 115,352 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 350 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru Com. Bridges Investment Management has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com reported 1,872 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 11,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 38,616 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 14,907 shares. Private Trust Com Na holds 1,584 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sector Gamma As stated it has 5.69% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,763 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 74,458 shares. Leavell Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.