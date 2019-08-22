Biogen Com Stk (BIIB) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lowered Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Stack Financial Management Boosted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake by $1.01 Million; Valuation Declined

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 180,726 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $231.15. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC - QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc Com Stk by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (NYSE:SNN) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).