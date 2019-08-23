Biogen Com Stk (BIIB) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Group One Trading LP Increased by $3.31 Million Its Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 137.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 29,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 51,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 5.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $226.76. About 716,014 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,185 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,638 shares. Srb invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested in 0.4% or 579,435 shares. Cim Lc reported 86,979 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2,149 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.19M shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 286,808 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 7,019 shares. Neumann Cap Limited Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarkston Prns Lc has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.8% or 30,573 shares. Montecito Bankshares And Tru holds 0.57% or 16,882 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore holds 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 98,741 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (Call) by 37,100 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc (Put).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.19 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BAX) by 45,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 93,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 4,877 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Telemus Capital accumulated 974 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer And Management stated it has 10,390 shares. 5,093 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 28,883 shares. C Wide Holdg A S invested in 41,551 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Co reported 150,000 shares. Holderness Investments holds 1,130 shares. Parkside Bancorp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,164 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc reported 135,785 shares. Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clark Estates New York holds 13,500 shares. Mirae Asset holds 32,497 shares. Cibc World owns 11,249 shares.

