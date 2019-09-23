Biogen Com (BIIB) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Increased Its Holding by $659,157 as Stock Price Rose; Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 1.45 million shares traded or 105.74% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Former Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe to Leave Co to Pursue Other Opportunities; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 3,605 shares to 23,257 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,061 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,507 shares stake. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,629 shares. Moreover, Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.99% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 119,970 shares. Moreover, Opus Point Prns Lc has 0.39% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,123 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lsv Asset Management owns 922,914 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 176,556 shares. New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 498,215 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 7,530 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Evergreen Management Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,239 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

