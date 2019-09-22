Biogen Com (BIIB) Position Has Lifted by Clean Yield Group; Boston Research & Management Upped Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,773 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, up from 53,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 18,579 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0.12% or 93,823 shares. World Asset holds 12,702 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 145,599 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Midas Mgmt Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Trust Com Of Vermont reported 2,799 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sarissa Cap Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 643,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 55,721 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd stated it has 0.36% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 525 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stifel Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6,020 shares to 107,173 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 146,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc Com (NASDAQ:MLHR).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.