Biogen Com (BIIB) Holding Held by Clean Yield Group; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Scout Investments Trimmed Its Position by $45.16 Million

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 809,703 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 447,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 193,567 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 640,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 1.58M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 2,927 shares to 52,602 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 396,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 30,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 0% or 3,590 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww Invsts reported 0.29% stake. 3,072 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund. Fruth Inv holds 2,301 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 2.62 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.14% or 4,666 shares. Key Group (Cayman) accumulated 5,376 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Montag A And Assoc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,057 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Samlyn Capital Lc owns 0.57% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 237,094 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.21% or 29,890 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability invested in 9,042 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of stock or 4,186 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,113 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).