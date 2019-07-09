Biogen Com (BIIB) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Upped Its Holding; Franklin Street Advisors Lifted Holding in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 63.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 63,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,547 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90 million, up from 100,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $230.84. About 1.54 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 711.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 249,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,132 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 35,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,350 shares to 427,178 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 171,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,832 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX) by 81,781 shares to 386,852 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp Cl C (NYSE:AGM) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,090 shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICFI).