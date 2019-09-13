Biogen Com (BIIB) Holder Palladium Partners Has Raised Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Trimmed by $897,624 Its Stake

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 2,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 20,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 17,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $236.69. About 434,577 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 20.11M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.03 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $146.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,103 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Liability has invested 1.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 297,967 were reported by Maryland Capital. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 63,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 2.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 1.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Becker Capital Management Inc owns 8,769 shares. Harris Associate Lp owns 89.24M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 658,330 shares. Peoples Serv Corp invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware invested in 950,709 shares. Legal General Public Lc holds 51.78 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Meridian Mngmt Com holds 102,836 shares. First City Capital Management holds 1.43% or 67,658 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.67% or 134,072 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 5,116 shares to 125,043 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 242,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,457 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

