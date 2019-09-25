Biogen Com (BIIB) Holder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Tegean Capital Management Raised Stake by $3.01 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.59. About 412,495 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 22,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,169 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, down from 34,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $237.64. About 394,606 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe –

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Partners reported 34,500 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 49,781 shares. Wms Prtn Limited holds 2,592 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3.86M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 2.93M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 8,585 shares. 933 are held by Orrstown Fincl Svcs. Markel stated it has 159,000 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 53,285 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia accumulated 961 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Llc holds 388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Coldstream Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 12,419 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.23% or 73,238 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 707,878 shares. Moreover, Ruffer Llp has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,500 shares. Amer Int Group holds 86,132 shares. Synovus reported 10,026 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership owns 3,728 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 87,700 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Altrinsic Global Advsr Llc owns 136,287 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.38M shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 2,634 shares. 17,629 are held by Twin Capital Mngmt. Bridges Inv Inc accumulated 12,169 shares. Corporation reported 496 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 690 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,808 shares to 94,619 shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.