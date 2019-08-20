Biogen (CHH) Stock Price Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted by $2.70 Million Its Holding; Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Marathon Oil (MRO) Position by $76.90 Million as Share Price Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Biogen Inc (CHH) by 433.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 11,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 14,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 2,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 216,050 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees FY Adj EPS $3.61-Adj EPS $3.71; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 09/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Arbor Hotel And Conference Center In Texas; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.61 TO $3.71; 07/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Pilot Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Program at Select Properties; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 4.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 180,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 9.50 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 100,260 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Nomura Holdg stated it has 1.45M shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 7,695 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 2.90 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 291,688 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stevens LP has invested 0.39% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 63,032 were accumulated by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Sei Investments Company has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Hightower Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 9,968 shares stake. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 280,535 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.03% or 156,085 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil: Decent Margins, Attractive Price/Operating Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil – Thoughts On Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s Why Marathon Oil Stock Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Has Contrarian Energy Calls for a Nervous and Expensive Market – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 1.16M shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $93.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 763,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 20,970 shares to 16,001 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flushing Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 16,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,526 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Mngmt Co L L C invested 1.21% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 8 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 3,583 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). 2,642 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 2,015 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 2,559 shares. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 9,464 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 2,657 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 45,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.51 million shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 4,409 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s (NYSE:CHH) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Choice Hotels Celebrates Major Milestones and 80 Years of ‘Stand-Out’ Success at 65th Annual Convention – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cambria Hotels Opens Second Location In Charleston, South Carolina – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Choice Hotels Firms Up Its Pipeline as Room Revenue Dips – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brian Bainum Joins Choice Hotels’ Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.