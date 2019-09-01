Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Stock Rose While Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $13.05 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Held by Leonard Green Partners Lp

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03 million shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) by 74.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 18,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 74,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 947 were reported by Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability. 790,613 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc reported 233,682 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 700 shares. Bridges Incorporated invested in 34,338 shares. Argent reported 903 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 87,231 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). E&G Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1,180 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 59,257 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,106 shares in its portfolio. 1,451 were accumulated by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.96 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 2.80M shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $78.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 36,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

