Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Shares Rose While Samlyn Capital Has Upped Its Holding; Biglari Capital Upped Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000; Valuation Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) by 356.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 459,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 587,900 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97M, up from 128,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $223.96. About 1.17 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 23,037 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 140,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Net, Georgia-based fund reported 154 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 52,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 25,615 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 148 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 777,705 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 8,915 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 4,702 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 208,305 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 11,405 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Arrowstreet Cap LP invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.33M shares to 708,365 shares, valued at $48.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 260,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,100 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.67M shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 20,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 497 shares. 8,600 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 14,013 shares. Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 28,883 shares. Ativo Cap Lc accumulated 6,042 shares. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hendershot Invests, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,967 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,385 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 4,781 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank has 23,332 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros reported 1,139 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.