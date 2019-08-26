Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Holder Samlyn Capital Boosted Its Stake by $108.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Caredx (CDNA) Holding as Stock Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) by 356.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 459,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 587,900 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97M, up from 128,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $225.91. About 52,257 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 18,622 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) by 681,200 shares to 118,800 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 267,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

