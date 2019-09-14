Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose While Highvista Strategies Has Decreased Holding by $4.27 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $319,800 as Stock Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,203 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, up from 226,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 18,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 11,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, down from 29,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis has 142,640 shares. Arrow stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Taconic Capital Ltd Partnership holds 35,000 shares. Hikari Power Limited owns 14,130 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Globeflex LP stated it has 24 shares. Eastern Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,276 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 0.19% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 138,645 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 185 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 14,963 shares. Pzena Management Limited Liability reported 2,318 shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 126,073 shares to 645,886 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.