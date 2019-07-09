Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Declined While Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Boosted Position; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Cut as Stock Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $233.32. About 599,020 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 85,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 137,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.88. About 449,850 shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage Intacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 55,000 shares to 231,549 shares, valued at $20.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 219,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 EPS, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. FRATES JAMES M sold 7,500 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.