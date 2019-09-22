Biogen (BIIB) Stake Has Upped by Birchview Capital Lp; Markston International Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Increased by $947,376

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Mngmt, a New Mexico-based fund reported 934,630 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Co holds 29,795 shares. Johnson Grp holds 43,502 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wendell David Assocs reported 1.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,035 shares. 412,334 were reported by Huntington Bank. Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,771 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rbo And Co Limited Liability Co holds 3.4% or 199,220 shares in its portfolio. 4,103 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited. New England holds 7,080 shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 14,631 shares. Stearns Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amp Invsts invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $858.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 2,240 shares to 101,521 shares, valued at $36.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,994 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

