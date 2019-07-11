Biogen (BIIB) Shares Declined While Truenorth Lifted Holding by $467,752; Knightsbridge Asset Management Upped Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holding by $657,611

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,214 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 8,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $231.6. About 1.36M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 8.91 million shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 29,637 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kiltearn Llp reported 250,400 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Palladium Prtn Lc has 0.3% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 254,680 shares. Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.02% or 3,546 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,343 shares stake. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has 0.65% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 530,771 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation has 29,733 shares. 5,106 are owned by Private Advisor Llc. 3,911 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,410 shares to 4,478 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.01% or 333,788 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.01% or 18,275 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability holds 129,422 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 1.04M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 162,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1.33 million shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 41,800 shares. Moreover, New Generation Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3.17% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 252,651 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,162 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0.01% or 41,466 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Management Corporation has 2,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.