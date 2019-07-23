Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Truenorth Upped Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $4.05 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 12.07 million shares traded or 67.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,214 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 8,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $232.48. About 1.28 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

