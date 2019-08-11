Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Its Stake; Spinnaker Trust Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Value Rose

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 94,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 209,805 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.55M, up from 115,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De stated it has 1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clean Yield Gp invested in 0.99% or 10,313 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 15.02M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 33,502 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 11,114 shares. Saratoga & Investment owns 160,680 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associates owns 420,029 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Co has 1,148 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 8,230 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 975 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 23,813 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 270,959 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Auxier Asset Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 26,257 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13,130 shares to 4,080 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 19,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,666 shares, and cut its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Management Limited invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Walter & Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv has 76,500 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. General American Investors has 400,686 shares. Texas National Bank & Trust Tx reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 28.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 5.02 million shares. 3.14M were reported by Glenmede Na. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 1.77M shares. Hemenway Trust Company Ltd Liability invested in 131,900 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Hall Kathryn A invested in 0.28% or 5,861 shares. Clark Estates Ny reported 131,340 shares stake. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,050 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited reported 16,017 shares.

