Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $14.82 Million as Share Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Kessler Investment Group Boosted Its Holding by $338,200

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $293.26. About 1.14 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $225.12. About 114,342 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

