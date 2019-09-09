Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Sabby Management Has Cut Holding by $28.08 Million; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $359,890 as Share Value Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 4.62M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.20M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year's $7.4 per share. BIIB's profit will be $1.49 billion for 6.81 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 6.81 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares to 843,157 shares, valued at $87.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

