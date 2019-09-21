Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased Holding; City Holding Company Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding as Stock Declined

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 6,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 161.87% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.69% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Private Advisor Gp Ltd holds 5,259 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 37,311 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 138,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 961 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc invested in 4,507 shares. Lpl Fincl stated it has 33,957 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 0.82% or 925,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 265,123 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 104,751 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10,079 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,710 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,318 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest reported 0.3% stake.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Datadog Is Looking To Raise $650m On The Nasdaq Global Select Market – LearnBonds” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Biotech Stocks That Show The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Side of This Sector – Investorplace.com” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,474 shares to 10,389 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.