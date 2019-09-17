Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Cubic (CUB) Market Valuation Rose While Sg Capital Management Raised Holding

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 6,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $238.7. About 1.01M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 122,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 297,783 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20M, up from 175,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 270,778 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 244,200 shares to 105,800 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubic Corp (Put) (NYSE:CUB) by 25,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. 167 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, June 7 the insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.