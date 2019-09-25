Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 18,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 11,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, down from 29,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $238.5. About 450,256 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.39. About 6.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 7,530 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Hrt Fincl Limited Com reported 0.67% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 65 shares stake. 66,879 were reported by Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 27,217 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A reported 0.04% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 75 shares. Suntrust Banks has 36,452 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 40,200 shares. Franklin holds 0.14% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Twin Focus Limited Liability Company holds 1,235 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 9,882 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 33 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Says New Data Presented at ECTRIMS Reinforce Long-term Benefits of TECFIDERA Over 10 Years – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Court Rulings Out Of Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Alibaba Is Still a Buy After Jack Maâ€™s Departure – International Business Times” with publication date: September 22, 2019.