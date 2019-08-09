Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Its Holding by $358,720; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.13M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $166.79. About 293,914 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa accumulated 1,164 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Company Na holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 441,461 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 1.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16,159 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 38,616 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 12,045 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 63,304 shares stake. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,434 shares. 15,818 were accumulated by Allstate. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 4,997 were accumulated by Hills Fincl Bank. Advsr Asset holds 5,093 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 17,222 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,587 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 864 shares to 10,554 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44B for 7.55 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $74.09M for 20.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 4,126 shares stake. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs holds 7,456 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 89 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 1,008 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co holds 59,515 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,970 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Country Tru Comml Bank has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 250 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 1,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 30,336 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 128,944 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 5,624 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 6,449 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,311 shares to 37,202 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.