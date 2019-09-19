Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Upped Its Stake by $1.77 Million; As Edison Intl (EIX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder National Pension Service Decreased Its Holding by $1.83 Million

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 27,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 385,246 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.97 million, down from 412,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 14,356 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $234.89. About 17,253 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,170 shares to 3,970 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,100 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 67,017 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $29.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.32M for 11.38 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.